Abia State chairman of APC reportedly kidnapped ahead of Buhari's visit

The Abia State chairman of the All Progressives Congress Mr. Donatus Nwankpa has reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Monday night.

According to reports, his P.A. escaped, but another party official wasn't lucky to also escape .

The state publicity secretary of the party, Comrade Benedict Godson, told Daily Trust on Tuesday morning, that Nwankpa had been kidnapped by unknown persons.

The kidnap of the state APC chairman is coming ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari's planned visit to the state as part of his re-election campaign. Read