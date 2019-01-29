TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Abia State chairman of APC reportedly kidnapped ahead of Buhari's visit

By The Rainbow
The Abia State chairman of the All Progressives Congress  Mr. Donatus Nwankpa has reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Monday night.

According to reports, his  P.A. escaped, but another party official wasn't lucky to also escape .

The state publicity secretary of the party, Comrade Benedict Godson, told Daily Trust on Tuesday morning,  that Nwankpa had been kidnapped by unknown persons.

The kidnap of the state APC chairman is coming ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari's planned visit to the state as part of his re-election campaign. Read


By: Comrade Onuegbu Okec

