EFCC Arraigns Two (2) Access Bank Staff In Kaduna For Alleged N46.5 Million Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kaduna on Thursday arraigned three fraudsters before Justice Z.B. Abubakar of the Federal High Court in Kaduna. The suspects were arraigned for obtaining £100,000 through conspiracy and false pretense.

The suspects, namely Benjamin Soile, Okoro Junior, Abubakar Mustapha and Abueleven Limited, were alleged to have defrauded one Sa’adatu Dasuki of the amount.

The EFCC arrested the suspects in response to a petition by Dasuki, who alleged that Okoro and Soile, both officials of a branch of Access Bank Plc in Kaduna conspired with Mustapha to defraud her of £100,000 sometime in September last year.

They pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Justice Abubakar granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N500, 000 each and two sureties in like sum, who must own a landed property within the jurisdiction of the Court. According to Abubakar, one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 9.

The court then adjourned the case to February 14, 2019 for hearing, while the defendants would be remanded in prison until the bail conditions are met.