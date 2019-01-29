I'll make Osogbo Federal Constituency an envy of all -Oyegbile 

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress for Irepodun/Olorunda/Oroku and Osogbo Federal Constituency, Honourable Oyewo Okubukola Oyegbile today declared that he would make his constituency an envy of all if elected.

He said this in Osogbo yesterday while featuring on a programme of the Osun NUJ Correspondents Chapel tagged NewsPoint.

Oyegbile said if elected, he would grant financial support to local farmers in order to boost their businesses.

He also said that he would embark on a periodic intervention and empowerment training for the youths.

On health, Oyegbile said he would ensure free and regular medical check-ups for the people, especially the aged category in his constituency.

He also promised to award scholarships to students in his constituency to offer those who may not have the means for education.