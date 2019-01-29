Police arraign surety as suspect jumps bail

The Magistrate in Osogbo, Osun State today arraigned a 45-year-old man, Suraju Igbayilola for his inability to produce a suspect that he stood surety for.

The police prosecutor, Abiodun Fagboyinbo told the court that the Igbayilola stood as surety for a suspect, Lukman Sodiq at Ataoja police station, Osogbo on 11th of August, 2018 and that the suspect absconded.

Fagboyinbo said that offence committed by Igbayilola contravened section 126 of the criminal code cap 24 volume II, Law of Osun state, 2003.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the offence leveled against him. The counsel to the accused person,Tunde Adedokun urged the court grant is client bail in most liberal term promising that he will not jump bail.

Magistrate Oloyade granted him bail with N50,000 adjourned the matter till 14th of February 2019.