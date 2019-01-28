TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Senate Cancels Tomorrow's Emergency Session

to Resume On The 19th Feb. 2019
By The Nigerian Voice

The National Assembly has cancelled emergency session scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, 29th January 2019 to discuss suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

In a letter written and signed by the Clerk of the Senate, Mr. Nelson Ayewoh, he pointed out that the resumption date of 19th February still remains.

The development might not be unconnected with fears that the Presidency was planning a leadership change of both Chambers. There seem to be apprehension on both the executive and the legislative arm as battle line of outwitting each other is already drawn. On the executive arm, the fear of commencing President Buhari's impeachment is real while the national assembly is griped by fear of the executive sponsored leadership change.


