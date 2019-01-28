Borno CSO Inaugurates Newly Elected Exco.. Stakeholders Task Members on Checks and Balances of Govt Activities

The newly elected Executive Members of the Network of Civil Society Organisations (NECSOB), Borno state were inaugurated yesterday to run the affairs of the organisation for another period of two years.

The inuaguration which was held at the Women Development Centre, Maiduguri had Oath of Allegiance and Office administered by Barrister Abdillahi Babagana Umar,, the HOD, Legal and Cvil Law BROCCOLI who prior to the administration of oath, charged the newly elected members to be steadfast, çommited and honest in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

The 18 newly inaugurated exco members include ; Ambassador Ahmed Shehu as the Executive Director, Comrade Bulama Abiso as the Deputy Executive Director, Development, Mrs. Lucy Dlama Yunana, Deputy Executive Director, Humaniterian, Abubakar Abdullahi Suleiman, Deputy Executive Director, Special Duties be and Mr Yusuf Ibn Tom, Director of Administration.

Others include Barr. Izge Bello, Deputy Director, Administration, Barr. Fatima Shehu Imam, Director, Legal, Amb. Usman Danjuma, Director, Security, Mai Bukar Galtimari, Director, Ethic and Previlages, Mrs. Ann Bukar Darman, Director, Finance, Abdulaziz Mala, Director, Emergency Services, Hajjya Zara Mohammed, Director, Livelihood.

While Abba Ali was sworn in as Director, Education, Dr. Bunu Mohammed, Director, Health, Mrs. Ladi Clerk, Director, Women, Ibrahim Jidda, Director, Youth and Kaka Alhaji Mustapha as Financial Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Amb. Shehu thanked the members for giving him and the Exco members the mandate to serve them for secind term of another two years.

He further reiterated his commitment to reposition the Network of the CSOs in the state, pointing out that the organisation had membership of less than 30 two years but today, therre are about 200 member organizations registered with the network duly registered and committed to the coure of the Network.

Amb. Shehu announced the appointment of Dr. Musa Mohammed Imam as the Head of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement, Alhaji Grema Kyari, Head of Countering Violent Extremism and Mal. Ahmed Umar as the Head of Social Inclusion which was recommended by Association of People Leaving with Disabilities.

The event featured a paper presented by Hajjiya Zara Goni, the Team Lead of British Council Programme on Managing Conflict in North East (MCN), an EU Funded Intervention programme through the British Council with the theme; "The Roles of Civil Society Organisations in Nations Building"

She eloborated extensively on the the roles of civil societies n the society and capacity buulsung which plays a great role and shapes the society,

Zara however acknowledged the efforts of the NECSOB in the state and north east but charged them to race up and meet up with the provoking challenges and problems affecting the living conditions of the IDPs, host communities and activities of government by way of checkmating the aciticies of government and other humanitarian and developmental partners in the state and region

She also congratulated the newly elected members and charged them to leave up to the task ahead of them by supporting the rebuilding process of communities affected by the insurgency across the state.

The newly inaugurated members began their first assignment by visiting Teacher's village IDPs camp along Pompomari Bye Pass road to distribute some relief materials, food and non food items to over 500 IDPs recently displaced by the boko Haram insurgents from Monguno and Baga towns.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include diplomats, renowned CSO activists, top government functionaries, business community, traditional, religious leaders and the media aming others