CJN: NBA NEC Meeting Condemns Suspension Of CJN, Resolves Boycott Of Courts etc

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has announced plans to embark on a two-day boycott of courts following the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The decision was taken after the just concluded NEC meeting over controversies surrounding suspension of Onnoghen.

The statement read: “The NBA-NEC Emergency meeting which was held today, the 28th of January 2019, ended with some resolutions.

“It was held that lawyers all over Nigeria boycott all courts in the land for two days starting from the 29th day of January, 2019.”

SUMMARY OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE NIGERIAN BAR ASSOCIATION, NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETING HELD ON MONDAY, 28TH JANUARY 2019 AT THE NBA AUDITORIUM, NBA HOUSE, ABUJA.

1. NBA Condemns in strong terms the Unconstitutional Suspension of the CJN.

2. NEC resolved that Members should boycott all Courts for the next 2 days starting from tomorrow the 29th to 31st of January, 2019.

3. NEC Ratified the Constitution of a 3 Man Committee (which may be expanded) made up of Former Presidents Olanikpeku, A. B. Mahmood and President Paul Usoro to interface on the issue.

4. NEC adopted and ratified all actions and statements earlier issued by the President on the Prosecution and Suspension of the CJN.