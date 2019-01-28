Atiku/Obi campaign organization Chides Obiano over attacks on leadership of Ohaneze

Says Governor Willie obiano's original interest is to work against the interest of Ndi igbo.

THE Anambra state chapter of Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Organization has made it clear that the stance of Governor Willie Obiano against the decision of Ohaneze Ndigbo to support the PDP presidential ticket, is only personal to the governor and should not be perceived as the opinion of the general people of the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka, the state chairman of the organization, Dr Harry Oranezi, stated that it’s unthinkable and suicidal for any Igbo leader to divorce himself from the only body that protects the socio-political interest of ndi-Igbo in Nigeria.

However, everyone is entitled to his freedom of expression and association, Governor Willie obiano with his palace jester’s decision to go against Ohaneze confirms their original interest to work against the interest of Ndi igbo.

Dr Oranezi hailed the courage of the leadership of Ohaneze not to sit on the fence in a matter that concerns the interest of evey Igbo man in the world. He described the position of Ohaneze as a “courageous decision, which reflects the opinion of all well-meaning Igbo’s and Nigerians at large.”

According to him, “Governor Willie Obiano is not being truthful to himself and has forgotten that his personal interest should not overshadow the collective interest of the people. He should see through the selfishness of siding injustice and tyranny. He has made his choice, but the entire ndi Igbo will move on without him.”

Dr Oranezi maintained that the good people of Anambra State will forever be a part of every decision that would better the condition of people from South East Geo-political zone, and every Anambra man and woman are in solidarity with Chief Nnia Nwodo and the leadership Ohaneze Ndigbo.