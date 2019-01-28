42-year-man remanded in prison over  stealing 

A 42-year-old man, Saheed Ademola has been remanded in prison by a magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State for stealing N740,000.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Fagboyinno Abiodun told the court that the accused person stole the money which belongs to one Olapade.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the crime charged against him.

Counsel to the accused person, Mr Tunde Adedokun urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term.

The magistrate, O.A Olayade declined the pail and ordered the accused person to be remanded in prison custody till 14th of February 2019.