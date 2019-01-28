TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

37 minutes ago | General News

42-year-man remanded in prison over  stealing 

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo 
Click for Full Image Size

A 42-year-old man, Saheed Ademola has been remanded in prison by a magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State for stealing N740,000.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Fagboyinno Abiodun told the court that the accused person stole the money which belongs to one Olapade.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the crime charged against him.

Counsel to the accused person, Mr Tunde Adedokun urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term.

The magistrate, O.A Olayade declined the pail and ordered the accused person to be remanded in prison custody till 14th of February 2019.


"I DON'T KNOW LAW AND I DON'T UNDERSTAND ECONOMICS,BUT I KNOW IT WHEN I'M HUNGRY"
By: J.J.RAWLINGS

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists