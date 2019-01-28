CJN: Why The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Adjourned Indefinitely

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has given reason why it adjourned the the case of alleged false asset declaration against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, indefinitely.

The Tribunal, at its sitting on Monday adjourned the case indefinitely.

CCT Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, adjourned the case in his ruling at the resumed hearing on Monday in Abuja.

He said the matter has been adjourned sine dine, pending the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the application for stay of proceeding filed by Justice Onnoghen.

Channels Tv reports that the proceedings resumed with two out of the three judges at the Tribunal in attendance – Justice Umar and Justice Julie Anabor, who ordered the suspension of Onnoghen.

Prior to the ruling, the CCT Chairman tendered an apology for the delay over today’s sitting.

Although he did not give reasons for the delay, sources within the CCT told Channels Television that the hearing was delayed because of the absence of the third member of the Tribunal, Mr Williams Atedze.

The source said, “Chairman is waiting for the third member who is not around now for the sitting to proceed.”

The prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Umar, was also absent at the resumed sitting of the Tribunal.

A member of his team, Musa Ibrahim, announced appearance for the prosecution while Mr Kanu Agabi announced his appearance for the defence alongside 42 other lawyers.

The prosecution asked the Tribunal for adjournment of the case pending the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the matter.

Mr Agabi, in his response to the plea, said his team was not in objection to the appeal for adjournment.

“You can adjourn sine dine, it is always in your power to call us back,” he told the Tribunal.

Mr Agabi, however, pleaded with the CCT Chairman to ask the Tribunal officers to make available recordings of previous proceedings to the parties involved.

He explained that the recordings would serve as a guide for the parties involved in the matter.

The CCT had adjourned till today hearing on an application challenging the jurisdiction of the Tribunal to hear the case of alleged false asset declaration against Onnoghen, at the last sitting on Tuesday last week.