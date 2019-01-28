Father Mbaka In A Private Meeting With Buhari At Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) at the presidential villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Rev. Mbaka arrived at the forecourt of the president’s office at about 12 noon and made straight to the president’s office complex.

Mbaka, a controversial Catholic Priest, predicted Buhari’s emergence as the President of Nigeria in the 2015 Presidential election.

The controversial Priest made headlines late 2018 after of video appeared to show the cleric chastising the Peoples Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for not donating money to his ministry.

In December 2018, Mbaka warned that President Buhari will go nowhere if he remains ungrateful to the ministry.

The controversial Catholic Priest had in a viral video on social media, accused President Buhari of abandoning the ministry despite the support and the prophecy about his victory in 2015.