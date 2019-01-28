TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Fayemi Wins At The Election Petition Tribunal

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday unanimously struck out the case of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Eleka Olusola, and ruled that Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is the duly-elected governor of the Ekiti State, TVC News reports.

The PDP candidate had challenged the declaration of Gov. Kayode Fayemi as the validly elected governor.

Olusola, who recorded a total of 178,223 votes in the election, had alleged irregularities in the election won by Fayemi with a total vote count of 197,459.


