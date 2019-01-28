TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | South Africa

The latest investigation from BBC Africa Eye - How addict Jesus survived South Africa's drug epidemic

By BBC World Service International Publicity

BBC Africa Eye: Saving Jesus

The latest investigation from BBC Africa Eye will be aired on TV this evening – a clip can be seen here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47002642/how-addict-jesus-survived-south-africa-s-drug-epidemic

How addict Jesus survived South Africa's drug epidemic: A drug cocktail called nyaope is destroying young lives in South Africa's townships.It is a heroin-based drug, often mixed with antiretroviral medication or rat poison, and can be injected or smoked with cannabis.For BBC Africa Eye, crime reporter Golden Mtika explores the problem through the story of an addict called Jesus.


Impression without expression leads to depression. Email [email protected]
By: Bismark Omari Somuah

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists