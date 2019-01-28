Gov Okorocha Removed As APC Coordinator In Imo State

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has removed the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, as the state coordinator of the party’s campaign council.

The decision followed the recommendation of the disciplinary committee set up by the Imo APC over allegations of anti-party activities levelled against the governor and others.

The committee chaired by Mathew Omegara had earlier summoned the governor and six others to appear before it.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, had said the National Working Committee of the party would meet to consider the Imo APC recommendation that Okorocha should be suspended.

“What has happened in Imo shows that the APC means business. Once they have complied with all the rules, no problem. When they bring the recommendation to the NWC, we will look at it,” he had said.