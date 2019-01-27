TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

27 January

The National Judicial Council (NJC) to hold emergency meeting Monday, 28 January On CJN's Suspension

By The Nigerian Voice

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has summoned an emergency meeting, over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The meeting will be held in Abuja by 10am on Monday. Neither Onnoghen nor Tanko Ibrahim Muhammad, the acting CJN, will be allowed to preside over the meeting.

Buhari had on Friday suspended Onnoghen and immediately appointed Muhammed as acting CJN. Explaining his reason, the President said he suspended Onnoghen, following an order from the CCT, asking him to wield the big stick.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has already slammed Buhari’s decision to suspend Onnoghen , describing it as an “attempted coup against the Nigerian Judiciary”.


