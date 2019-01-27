APC Government Plotting Violeent Takeover Of The Leadership Of The National Assembly On Tuesday 29th January 2019

.SARAKI , EKWEREMADU, DOGARA , DINO TO BE ARRESTED BY MONDAY MIDNIGHT .

The CUPP is once again raising alarm having received incontrovertible facts over a fresh plot that has been hatched and which has received the go-ahead nod of President Muhammadu Buhari led APC govt for a violent, undemocratic, unlawful, illegal and demonic takeover of the leadership of both Chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, 29th January, 2019 . The APC led Federal government are of the firm belief that Tuesday is their best and last chance to effect the changes as their control of the judiciary will be put to use to ensure there is no reversal of justice for the present occupants. The Senate will reconvene on Tuesday to discuss the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC is ready to do whatever it takes to destroy the very fulcrum of our constitutional democracy on Tuesday and have vowed, it is tomorrow or never. The judicial coup which they believed was supposed to be more difficult went very easily beyond their imagination hence the need to complete the takeover of the National Assembly immediately so that the distraction of the election campaigns will be put to use. They have also resolved that the government will make some big positive announcements tomorrow being Monday, 28th January so as to deflect the minds of Nigerians. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Chibuike Amechi and Babatunde Fashola have been saddled with the responsibility of choosing the issue for announcement by the government.

The plot will see the criminal announcement of Sen. Ahmmed Lawan as the Senate President, Sen. Hope Uzodimma as the Deputy Senate President and Sen. Godswill Akpabio as the Senate Leader. While in the House of Representatives, Hon Gbajabiamila will be announced as the Speaker of the House and Hon Abdulmimin Jibril will be announced as the Deputy Speaker. The decision on who will be the House leader will be resolved by the trio of Bola Tinubu, Adams Oshiomhole and Sen. Gorge Akume.

The arrowheads of this treasonable plot in the National Assembly include Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Ali Ndume, George Akume and Kabiru Gaya. While the mebers of the House who are part of this plot to destroy democracy include Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Hon. Abdulmimin Jubril and Hon. Agbonayima.

To ensure the plot goes successfully, the Federal Government has mapped out the sum of $70, 000 for each Senator and $40, 000 for each House member for what it called welfare since majority of them will be compelled to be in town suddenly. The money for the bribes have already been released to Senator Lawan and Hon. Gbajabiamila for onward distribution to their members as they return. The money amounting to $15million ($8million for the House and $7 million for the Senate) was sourced from NNPC, CBN, NDDC, NPA, NIMASA, a commercial bank and a company the owner of whom is a member of the cabal.

Nigerians are hereby put on notice that these coupists are plotting that Sen. Saraki, the Senate President, Sen Ike Ekweremmadu the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ben Bruce and Sen. Sen. Dino Melaye, Biodun Olujimi, Hon. Dogara, Kingsley Chinda, Nnena Ukeje among others would be stopped by security agents from gaining entrance into the National Assembly. Thugs have been mobilized from Plateau, Kwara and Kogi to mount protest at the gates of the National assembly and have the approval to attack and disperse any group that come to hold a counter rally.

Nigerians have been sleeping too much and not keeping vigilance. We hereby reiterate our call;

If you are sleeping- wake up!

If you are eating – stop!

If you are playing – stop!

The political barbarians are knocking on the last door of constitutional governance and democratic rule and are willing to knock it down if we do not resist them. This was how Hitler started! He burnt down the parliament and we all know the tyrant that was born afterwards.

Nigerians be vigilant, many citizens paid the supreme price to win our democracy which President Buhari APC and his Buccaneers want to destroy.

We shall stand shoulder to shoulder with all men of good will till we overcome.

They claim they have taken over the Media!

They claim they have taken over the judiciary!

They claim they have taken over the INEC!

They claim they are now taking over the Legislature!

But alas!!! They have not taken over the Nigerian people, our collective will and our renowned resilience to push back evil out of our land!

Freedom comes by struggle!

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

1st National Spokesperson.