Suspension Of CJN: Aisha Buhari Denies Comment

Aisha, wife to President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Aisha, in a statement signed by her Director of information, Suleiman Haruna, denied the report that she faulted Buhari’s decision to suspend Onnoghen.

The statement read: ” The attention of wife of the President has been drawn to a post on social media to the effect that she condemned the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is important to inform Nigerians that the wife of the president has not made any public statements on the matter and therefore the commentary is untrue and fake.

“This is highly condemnable and we, therefore, advise the purveyors of such news to recant and desist henceforth,”

Buhari has since Friday been under criticisms after he suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen based on an order of Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.