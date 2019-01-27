Ekiti Election: Abuja CSO Alleges Presidency Cabal Putting Pressure On Tribunal, Urges Judges To Be Courageous

Abuja based Civil Society Group; the Society for Rule of Law in Nigeria (SRLN) has cautioned those it referred to as “Presidency Cabal” against the persistent pressure on members of the Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to “assist” the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the judgment scheduled for tomorrow.

The SRLN, which urged the tribunal judges to be courageous, said it had monitored activities at the tribunal as well as the judges and alleged that it was aware that the cabal in the Presidency was insisting that the judges must dismiss the petition, or at worst nullify results of some polling units and call for a rerun.

Outright dismissal of the petition they opined will further boast their party’s chances in the coming election while a rerun, which they termed as the worst scenario will allow for deployment of federal government might to ensure the status quo is maintained.

According to a statement on Sunday, which was signed by its National Co-coordinator, Dr. Chima Ubeku, the group alleged that the presidency cabal was afraid that should the petition against Dr. Kayode Fayemi succeed and the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola declared as governor, it will have far-reaching negative effects on the February

16 presidential election as well as the ongoing Osun State governorship election case.

The SRLN disclosed that at one of the cabal’s nocturnal meetings on the Ekiti and Osun States election petitions held last night, they went to the dangerous level of agreeing that threat must be employed against the judges.

The group said it was worried that the judges were even being threatened that they will be given what they called ‘Onnoghen Treatment” should they insist on following their conscience and evidences presented.

While we acknowledge the rights of all parties to the petition and others cases before our courts, we opine that it is dangerous for democracy in the country if presidential power is now being deplored into frustrating the rights of Nigerians to get justice at the courts.

The SRLN called on the tribunal judges and other judges in the country not to be afraid of threat from any quarter, including the presidency cabal, reminding them that the task of saving democracy in the country from collapse rest on a fair-minded and courageous judiciary.