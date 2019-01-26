Buhari In Trouble As Atiku, Obi, Secondus Storms Asaba

Ahead of the presidential election, wife of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Dr Mrs Jennifer Atiku, has called on Deltan women to come out in their numbers to vote in the Atiku/Obi ticket.

The call was made Saturday at the Delta Women Support Atiku/Obi For A Better Nigeria held at the Oshimili South Arcade in Asaba.

She challenged the mammoth crowd to come out on February to vote Atiku as the next president of the country.

She appreciated the wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa for her steadfastness in coordinating Delta women even as she charged them to vote massively for Okowa.

Also, wife of the Vice presidential candidate, Mrs Margaret Obi, hinted that the recent trends in the country are happening for God to take glory when he would turn things around for the good of Nigerians through the PDP.

Meanwhile, wife of the National chairman of PDP, Pastor Mrs Secondus, urged the over 10, 000 women and girls not be discouraged in the face of intimidation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the contest.

“stay courageous, they Will try to derail us, make us afraid but we should not be. Pray for our nation because many blood have been spilled”.

She assured Deltans that the APC has been given notice to quit Aso Rock, “something is going to crack, every Pharaoh shall be brought down. They have been given quit notice, they have no option than to pack”, lamenting that children and women have allegedly suffered under the Buhari administration while the rate of death has sky rocketted.

She disclosed that women would resist the swearing in of a new Chief Judge of Nigeria, “No to the swearing in of a new CJN”, saying Nigerian women are pregnant ready to deliver the Atiku/Obi ticket