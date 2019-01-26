A Desperate Despot (A Nation in Ruins)

By

Anthony Chuka Konwea, PE

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s precipitate suspension of the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, points to only one thing. Forget all the hype and the propaganda. His action does not portray electoral confidence. It is a desperate act of a failed despot fearful of a catastrophic defeat.With the prospects of a comprehensive electoral humiliation clearly written on the walls of his official Aso Rockresidence, President Buhari has completely lost his nerve. Some medical experts would argue that he is equally in the irreversible process of losing his mind.

There is a very powerful verse in the biblical Psalm 20: “Some trust in chariots and horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord,our God.” President Buhari clearly trusts in the misnamed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to write fanciful electoral results for him. Some say INEC already have and are waiting for only 3 hours of voting on election day to post contrived election results in Buhari’s favor. President Buhari also clearly trusts in the Nigerian Police to arrest opposition party stalwarts and party agents on election eve and in the voting and collation centers on election day.Some say they have already compiled lists of opposition figures to arrest.

President Buhari clearly trusts in the Nigerian Army to conduct their shamefully renowned Python Dance to intimidate the electorate from turning out to vote in opposition strongholds. They have already started. The Nigerian Army’s pythonic train of intimidation is moving around from State to State but never gets to the Lake Chad region where it is sorely needed to fight the Boko Haram terrorists.

President Buhari trusts in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) agents to harass his political opponents with charges of corruption while turning a blind eye to evidence of corruption by his henchmen. Thisincludes the Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje who has promised him 5 million votes on election day. Kano State has 5.4 million registered voters.

Buhari said in a televised townhall meeting that he does not understand the kind of video technology that was used to capture Ganduje allegedly stuffing millions of dollars in his overflowing ‘babanriga’ robes. Buhari does not dispute that it is indeed Ganduje in the videos. What baffles him is the technology used. Until Buhari gets it as well as the 5 million votes Ganduje promised him, the EFCC will be treading water whilestudying the technology they can useto extricateGandujefrom the unwholesome mess.

President Buhari trusts in the Nigerian Judiciary with his own appointee as the CJN, to grant him electoral victory irrespective of merit, if or when electoral disputes reach the court rooms. In deed this is the overriding reason why the Chief Justice of Nigeria was suspended and replaced on the very day he was to constitute and swear into office the special tribunalsto adjudicate electoral disputes.

President Buhariclearly trusted the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Justice Danladi Umar to find ways to remove the CJN Walter Onnoghen from office without regard to due process. But Justice Danladi Umar also has serious allegations of corruption levelled against him.Because he is willing to do President Buhari’s selfish bidding against the CJN and others, he remains in office as CCT Chairman, while due process is being followed in his case.

One thing we can be sure of by his desperate actions and antics to remain in power is that President Buhari does not trust in God.We can also be sure that he does not trust in his fabled (and hollow) integrity to win electoral victory.Obviously, he does not trust his elite supporters and pall bearers to get the electoral job done. Neither does he trust that the teeming masses of fanatics who turn out at his rallies can vote for him on election day.

Indeed, for Buhari, “integrity” and “anti-corruption battle”were special purpose vehicles, magic wands if you like, used to hoodwink, bewitch and beguile his deluded supporters. Having served their purpose of getting him this far and incapable of taking him any further, “integrity” and “anti-corruption battle” have now been discarded and replaced with brass knuckle despotism.

Now you can cut some slack for his downtrodden fanatical base who regard Buhari as a saintly Robin Hood figure,willing and capable of robbing wealth from the elites and land from other Nigerian ethnicities to favor them and their expansionist interests. But you can only pity the hoodwinked elites especially those who are not from Buhari’s geo-political zone.

They allowed their private prejudices, selfish ambitions and egocentric tendencies to becloud their senses of judgement and reasonregarding Buhari. They pinned all their ideological hopes, political fortunes, intellectual credibility and social acceptability on the Buhari persona. Now that Buhari has discarded his borrowed robes of integrity to reveal his natural skin of despotism, it is their cross to follow him come what may, as he drags them along through the mud of disrepute into the morass of infamy.

With the benefit of hindsight, the Igbo ethnic leaders in Ohanaeze Ndigbo must thank their stars and good fortunes for not endorsing Buhari. It is to their eternal creditthat they quickly saw through Buhari’s intimidatory tactics and hypocritical gimmicks and so forcefully and very forthrightly rejected him on the same day he came to campaign in the South East this past week. Usually reliable media reports suggest that Buhari’s rally in Onitsha attracted a very scanty crowd.

The Ohanaeze rejection is a fitting rebuke and just deserts to a man who has treated the Igbo ethnic nationality and all right-thinking Nigerians so shabbily. Going by media reports, about the same time, Buhari was campaigning pitifully at Onitsha, his leading opponent and main challenger in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, a Fulani like Buhari, drew an unprecedented crowd when he campaigned at nearby Owerri. Atiku Abubakar also drew a mammoth crowd when he campaigned in Kaduna, all to Buhari’s dismay and discomfiture.

Like Buhari, critical observers do not relyon the sizes of crowds at presidential rallies to gauge the public mood and expected outcomes of electoral contests. However, by so desperately revealing himself as a despot on the eve of elections, Buhari has energized the resolve of his opponents to electorally kick him out of office. More dangerously for Buhari, his action against the Chief Justice has forced the minds of genuinely undecided voters to realize that the bird at hand in the person of Buhari is a dangerousgambit, worth far less than the onein the bush they were hitherto warned againstin the person of Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Now that Buhari in a fit of tantrum has demonstrated that he is ready and capable of sinking Nigeria’s democracy and taking it down with him if he does not get an undeserved second term of office, what should we do?

Well it behooves Nigerians toresolutely challenge Buhari’s desperate act of suspending the Chief Justice of Nigeria usingall constitutional means. This means through the law courts and through the National Assembly. As Buhari has gone low to commit what at first sight appears to be an illegality, Nigerians should respond by going high,abiding by the dictates and the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

It is in testing times like this that true leaders and courageous patriots emerge. Despite Buhari’s attempts at corrupting them, true Nigerian leaders and patriots should emerge and rise within the ranks of INEC, the Police, the Nigerian Army, the EFCC, the Judiciary and the security agencies.

Do you see something untoward going on? Say something. If you cannot say it officially, at least say it anonymously with accompanying proof. As a paid agent of the State, do not allow yourself to be used illegally to advance Buhari’s despotic agenda.

Even if you are powerless to resist your superiors within INEC, the Police, the Nigerian Army, the EFCC, the Judiciary, and the Security Agencies, secretly gather prosecutorial evidence of their criminal wrongdoing or their unlawful commands and illegal directives and forward these anonymously to media houses or as a last resort to [email protected] .

Remember that you are not fightingfor the Peoples’ Democratic Party. Neither are you fighting for Vice President Atiku Abubakar. You are fighting for Nigerian Democracy and for the freedom and liberty of all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliations to make their electoral votes count and their voices heard. No Nigerian born of woman including President Buhari himselfor his main challenger Vice President Atiku Abubakar is greater than Nigeria or the Nigerian Constitution.

President Buhari and Vice President Atiku Abubakar like most Nigerians above the age of 50 years have at most 10, 20 or 30 years to live before succumbing to death. Nigerians do not sacrifice your God given freedomfor the sake of a waning despot who may give up the ghost at any time like any one of us.Despotism does not translate to patriotism, neither does it translate to integrity, righteousness or godliness.

Are you in INEC, or in the Nigerian Police, or in the Nigerian Army or in the EFCC, or in the Judiciary, or in the National Assembly, or in the security agencies? Do you have secrets to reveal or justice to enforce? Are you in a position to save Nigeria from political corruption? Do something heroic starting from today. Stand for the truth. Stand for justice. Stand for due process. Stand for the right.

Resist impunity. Resist despotism. Resist being used to perpetuate evil. Resist the selfish desperation of a failed leader. Do something positive, so that Nigeria may not perish. Write your name in gold.Heed the prophetic advice of Caiaphas quoted below. Do something heroic and lawful today so that Nigeria may yet live and not die because of one man’s ungodly ambition.

As Buhari launches his corrupt political endgame, which certainly will ultimately consume him and his cohorts by the Grace of the Living God of Justice, Nigerians should remain calm while resolutely insisting on the supremacy of the Nigerian Constitution. How true the prophetic words of Caiaphas in the biblical Gospel of John, Chapter 18, verse 14: “do you not realize that it is better for one man to die than for the whole nation to perish?” It is certainly better for despotism to die in Nigeria than for the whole nation to perish on the altar of injusticeand political corruption in high places.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.