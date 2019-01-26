Lagos ranked highest in violations against Women, Girls in Nigeria

Fresh facts have emerged that Lagos State has the highest cases of violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

The latest report released by a human right group, Lawyers Alert indicated an alarming rate of violence on women and girls in the country with Lagos leading other states.

Lawyers Alert said the situation has become worrisome and disturbing and that it calls for a proactive solution urgently.

The group's Director Programmes, Roseline Oghenebrume said the report was a compilation of violations captured from women and girls who are victims of violence.

She decried the rampant cases of violence against women and girls in the country and called for urgent action to nip it in the bud.

She said the report covered the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria and that it was conducted between January 2018 and January 2019.

According to her, "Lagos State ranked highest in violations against Women and Girls in the Country at 37% followed by the Federal Capital Territory at 12 percent."

"At Local Government level, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Local Government Area in the Federal Capital Territory has the highest violation of 23% while Central in Edo State at 13% coming second."

Roseline said the findings on rape where minors within age zero to five years and six to-nine years should be of grave concern to State and Non-State Actors including the families.

She said as minors hardly ever report violations of this type for fear and intimidation, the situation is worrisome given that rape of minors only often comes to light when predators are caught.

She lamented that the rape of minors were often carried out by family and relations.

She noted that the report shows an increase of two percent in rape of minors compared to the last report on Violence against Women and Girls published in July 2018.

She said majority of the cases reported and documented are resolved via free legal services for victims.