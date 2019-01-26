PMTCT: No burden of Cost of Cesarean Section on positive pregnant women in Osun

Osun State Government has said that as part of efforts to prevent transmission of HIV from positive pregnant women to their unborn children during delivery, the state hospitals in the state are giving adequate care to them without financial burden, even for Caesarean Section.

The State Supervisor for Ministry of Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu told The Nigerian Voice that the efforts of the state government was to prevent positive pregnant mothers from transmitting HIV to their unborn children.

Isamotu said every pregnant woman that visits any of the state hospitals in Osun gets comprehensive antenatal care and that HIV test remains compulsory for them to be sure of their status so that the pregnant women that are positive would be given special treatment.

According to him, “In Osun State, the proportion of pregnant women who received HIV counselling during antenatal care increased from 40.4% in 2013 to 57.9% in 2015 while the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) Services coverage increased from 14% in 2014 to 36% in 2015.”

“The Mother to Child Transmission (MTCT) rate in this state reduced from 16% to 13% during this period. However, in order to achieve elimination of MTCT, at least 90% of pregnant women should receive HIV counselling and testing during antenatal care and at least 90% PMTCT coverage is required. Achieving elimination of MTCT of HIV will contribute significantly to reduction in under-five mortality”, Isamotu stated.

Isamotu said antenatal care and delivery at the state hospitals in the state are free of charge and that the positive mothers wouldn’t need to worry over cost of Caesarean Section to deliver their unborn children without the risk of being infected with HIV during the delivery.