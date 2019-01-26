We have seized 73 bags of Cannabis Sativa in Osun -NDLEA commander, Samuel Egbeola

The Osun State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Samuel Egbeola has said the command has seized 73 bags of Cannabis Sativa in Osogbo, the state capital.

Egbeola told The Nigerian Voice that the 73 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 692.6kg and that it was seized within Osogbo metropolis on 23 January 2019 as part of mop up exercise ahead of the general election.

He said the command embarked on the mop-up exercise to rid the state of illicit drugs as a strategy to nip criminality in the bud during the election period.

He said this will go a long way in preventing individuals with tendencies of using illicit drugs from undermining the sanctity of the 2019 General Elections.

The NDLEA boss said "The mop-up exercise is targeted at dislodging black spots across the state where illicit drugs are likely to be abused, which will in turn ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the conduct of the forthcoming General Elections."

Egbeola said one male suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure and that the suspect was providing useful information on the activities of other illicit drug dealers.