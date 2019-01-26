Theatre Commander Seeks Borno Emirate Council Support To Restore Peace In The North East

In continuation of his familiarisation visit to stakeholders in the North East theatre of Operation, after assumption of office, the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Benson Akinroluyo paid a courtesy call on the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi on Friday 25 January 2019. The Theatre Commander and his principal staff officers were received by the Shehu and members of the Emirate council at his palace in Maiduguri.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu the Deputy Director Public Relations Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE maiduguri in a statement Saturday said in his remarks during the courtesy call, General Akinroluyo stated that it was customary to pay a familiarisation visit to the Shehu to formally announce his presence as the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole and to pay his respect to the Shehu, as a custodian of the traditional institution in Borno.

The Theatre Commander expressed appreciation to the monarch for the support accorded the troops in the fight against terrorism and insurgency since he assumed office and urged the royal father and members of the Emirate council not to relent in supporting the Theatre Command. He further noted that security is a collective responsibility which requires the participation of all citizens. He reassured the Shehu of the untiring effort of the Armed Forces towards ensuring enduring peace and stability in the North East.

In his response, the monarch expressed gratitude to the Theatre Commander and his entourage for the visit. He commended the military on its tireless commitment towards ending the lingering insurgency in the North East.

He further assured the Commander of the continuous support of the Emirate council. The monarch also prayed for the speedy return of peace and stability in the North East and Borno state in particular.