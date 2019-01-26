Sack of TETFUND Boss: CPA Hails Buhari, Demands thorough prosecution.

The Centre for Public Accountability CPA has lauded the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund TETFUND Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa, as it also asked that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, thoroughly investigate and prosecute the sacked TETFUND Boss.

The group had earlier in August 2018, petitioned the EFCC, where it accused Dr Bichi Baffa of massive corruption, violation of provisions of the laws guiding the operation of TETfund, especially the aspect stipulating that TETfund shall ensure that funds generated from education tax are utilized to improve the quality of education in Nigeria without direct contract awarding.

In a media statement issued on Friday, CPA through its Executive Director, Olufemi Lawson, said the decision of President Buhari to sack the TETFUND boss is another assurance, of the determination of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, to tackle the menace of corruption in the country.

He further said, "We remained steadfast, consistent and unwavering in our allegations against the sacked Executive Secretary renowned for being corrupt in the public office he held.

In line with the mandate of our Centre, we petitioned the EFCC in August, 2018, and we are glad that the Commission is leaving no stone unturned, in investigating the monumental corruption witnessed in TETFUND, under Dr Baffa. We here demand that there should be no compromise and investigations must be speedy to ensure the prosecution of Dr. Baffa.

"While we continue to demand for the prosecution of Dr Bichi Baffa as provided in the law, we wish to salute the courage of the EFCC for upholding the rule of law, enforcing the need to effectively call to accountability all public officials and putting an end to tyranny and lack of following known norms and rules in award of contracts by government agencies."

The group also said it is prepared, to support the EFCC in its ongoing investigations, towards unraveling more of the attrocities committed by the sacked TETFUND boss, during his time in office.