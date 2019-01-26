N1m scholarship opens for Egba, Yewa indigenes

This is good news for indigenes of Egba and Yewa from Ogun State who are in accredited institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.

Their fellow citizens in North America have announced the commencement of this year N1 million scholarship scheme, which will close on Friday, February 15, 2019.

The yearly scholarship programme was announced in a news release signed by the National Public Relations Officer of their umbrella organization, Egba National Association (ENA) USA and Canada, Chief ‘Femi Shodunke.

According to Shodunke, all applicants at the 200 level and above from Ogun Central and Ogun West senatorial districts are qualified to apply for the scholarship.

He explained that the executive of ENA headed by the National Chairman, Rev. Sunday Gbajobi, has directed the Scholarship Committee, led by Engr. Obafemi Kotoye (Chairman) and Mrs. Bamidele Jokodola (Secretary), to map out modalities for the selection process.

Shodunke said in the release: “The Egba National Association, USA/Canada invites sons and daughters of Egba and Yewa indigenes residing in Nigeria to apply for scholarship funds for their education at any university, polytechnic or college in Nigeria.”

“Each prospective applicant must complete only one ENA scholarship form,”

Shodunke, who is also the Baaroyin of Egbaland, added.

Shodunke, who is the immediate past President of Olumo Progressive Association Canada Inc, further said that the lucky indigenes would be presented with their cheques during the Lisabi Day celebration, which shall hold by March ending in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The ENA image maker explained that the application, which can be accessed online at: http://www.egbana.org/scholarshipapp.htmlon the association’s website: http://egbana.org/is expected to be uploaded there.

In case of any difficulty, the applicants can send their applicationsto [email protected]. Shodunke stated, while quoting the ENA Secretary-General, Architect Fela Yemitan, as adding: “We are, therefore, appealing to our brothers and sisters from Yewa and Egba zones of Ogun State to come out en masse to apply for the N1 million scholarship fund because we want to pick the best brilliant undergraduates who are really in need of financial help to benefit from this yearly ‘gift’.”

Other conditions to be met by eligible applicants, according to him, include good academic standing, financial needs and support letter from local community leader and head of department in their respective institutions.

Similarly, the ENA image maker said that an applicants must tell the association about themselves and parents in Egba and Yewa, and include towns, quarters and local government.

He further stressed that each applicant must attach passport photograph, obtain two letters of recommendation from any community leader/local government chairperson and councilor, while all documents must be uploaded with the essay typed, with an advice that handwritten ones would be rejected.

“Anyone who reads this should help spread the good news to our people,” Shodunke pleaded.