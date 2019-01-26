ANN Condemns Buhari's Suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria 

—Says Buhari is desperate to win the 2019 presidential election by all means

The Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, has condemned the sudden suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the appointment of a New helmsman by Mohammadu Buhari just a few weeks to 2019 Presidential Elections.

The party stated that Buhari's actions is not only a flagrant show of disrespect to the Nigerian people and the rule of law but his actions is an abuse of power as the president of Nigeria and ultimates undermines the Electoral process.

The Alliance for New Nigeria further submitted that Buhari has been lining up activities one after the other in order to allow him compromise on the election results if he loses and that Buhari's replacement of the Chief Justice of Nigeria was necessary should the election results be challenged at the court so the judge can rule to his favour.

The leadership of the party says that Buhari's actions shows that he is very desperate to win the coming elections by all means, by hook or by crook irrespective of how nefarious and dangerous they are to the lives and properties of Nigerians.

The party therefore calls on all stakeholders to reject the new appointment and fight vehemently for the reinstallation of Justice Walter Onnoghen to his rightful position otherwise Buhari's action might likely lead to a state of anarchy, annulment of the 2019 General Elections and the destruction of our growing democratic system.

In conclusion, the party has therefore asked every young Nigerian citizen to read the handwriting on the wall and take responsibility at the poll to ensure that Buhari or any of his old colleagues in other parties do not emerge ever again as president of our beloved nation by voting enmasse for credible and innovative candidates in the coming 2019 Presidential election.