Biafra Nations Youth League {BNYL} slams Buhari for removing CJN Onnoghen

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL have faulted the removal of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen by President Mohammadu Buhari who claimed that his action followed a directive by CCT.

Rebuking the President, Princewill Chimezie Richard, National Leader of BNYL accused Buhari of being biased and an ethnic jingoist who lack conscience.

BNYL hinted that "even while the South south Governors and entire eastern region warned of the consequences of removing the only person the Calabar has in the judiciary, the President being so heartless gave deaf ears to the clamor as usual.

He has lost control of the Southeast and South south by so doing. No single vote will be given to him and his likes seeking for our votes. If he dares rig this election then the country will experience a serious crisis"

BNYL advised the President to resign and retire from politics adding that he has disgraced the nation before the world.