CJN Suspension: Nigerian Wailers Calls On NBA, National Assembly To Activate Severe Actions Against Buhari.

The Nigerian Wailers has called on the Nigerian Bar Association, National Assembly and other pro democracy groups to activate actions that will stop President Buhari from furthering his quest to impose totalitarian regime on Nigerians.

In a short statement posted by the group on its Twitter handle @NGRWailers, which reads: "The CJN recognised by ALL Nigerians must reject this aberration, NJC, NBA and ALL Nigerians must stand against this unlawful act of UnPresident Buhari. Finally, the @NGRSenate must urgently reconvene and begin IMPEACHMENT process against Buhari. We cannot allow him AGAIN. Enough"

Honorable Justice Walter Onnoghen, was abruptly suspended by President Buhari while Justice Tanko Muhammed was hurriedly sworn in by President Buhari just a day to swearing in of election petition tribunals which is expected to handle disagreements that may arise from the conduct of the 2019 elections which begin in three weeks.

The group is suggesting that the Senate should urgently reconvene to begin the impeachment process of President Muhammadu Buhari because of his disregard for rule of law, and gradually sliding the black most populous nation into fascist state.

Several Nigerians are of the opinion that the latest constitutional breach of Mr Buhari will not stand. Top leaders in the country including the former Vice President and PDP's Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, Senator Shehu Sani, Southern and Middle belt group and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), have all openly condemn Buhari's unlawful actions.