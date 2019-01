Warning: Graphic Content. Viewer discretion is advised

A journalist was stabbed to death in Abuja hours after leaving office.

Chris Edoga, who works for the Radio Nigeria was attacked by unknown hoodlums on Tuesday.

Per Second News gathered that he had come to work on Tuesday for promotion exams, but it didn’t hold.

The hoodlums stabbed him on the chest and he died from the injuries Friday.

Credit: PSN