The Illegal Suspension Of The Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen

Now it is very clear that Nigeria has been turned to a complete circus, a complete embarrassment. The suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari is clearly illegal, unconstitutional, wicked and unjust. Buhari has clearly shown that he is a dictator and all Nigerians must rise up against this injustice and anarchy unleashed on Nigeria.

There will be severe consequences for this unconstitutional act by the President. Nigeria will go down the drain if this illegal act is not immediately reversed by Buhari. Nigeria is a democratic nation and not a military junta. This type of illegal act by Buhari will propel anarchy in Nigeria if we don't act immediately to reverse this illegality.

The judiciary is the last hope of the common man and an attack on the judiciary is an attack on the people of Nigeria. With elections holding in February just few weeks away, it is very clear that Buhari is perfecting clandestine plans to massively rig the 2019 elections and perpetuate himself in office. Nigerians must not allow this to happen.

The Senate should immediately commence impeachment proceedings against Buhari for this illegality. He has clearly shown that he is not fit to lead Nigeria. Nigeria is too big for anyone to play chess game with. We must rescue Nigeria from this dictator called Buhari. Enough is enough!

Tayo Demola

Human Rights Activist

Lagos, Nigeria

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ TayoDemola