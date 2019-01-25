Nwobodo is an institution, his coming back to PDP adds value - Obaze

Friday’s re-entry of the former governor of Old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo into the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been praised.

The Chairman of the Anambra State Chapter of the Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Council, and former gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the state, Mr Oseloka H. Obaze, lauded the decision, saying Nwobodo‘s coming back to the party adds value.

Obaze, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the elder statesman announced his decision to come back to the PDP, said, “Chief Jim Nwobodo‘s entry into PDP is most propitious and adds value to Ohaneze’s recent endorsement of the Atiku Obi presidential ticket.”

Nwobodo announced his decision to dump the All Progressives Party, (APC), and return to the PDP, after meeting with a high-powered delegation who visited him in his Awkunanaw, Enugu country home on Friday, and impressed it on him to come back to the party he helped nurture.

The delegation, comprising of Sen. Ben Obi, Chief Dubem Onyia, Prof A.B.C. Nwosu, former chairman, Police Service Commission, Chief S.N. Okeke, Secretary to the Government of Abia State, Chief Eme Okoro, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, Chief Rex Onyeabo, among others, asked the elder statesman to return and play his rightful role in the PDP.

They recalled the role Nwobodo played in the postwar renaissance of the Igbos and his involvement in the 1998 G18 and G34 proclamations, which later transmuted to PDP.

Nwobodo, while receiving the delegation, said it is difficult to ignore their pleas to return to the PDP seeing that people are genuinely worried about the polity.

According to him, “the escalating crisis, ranging from the economy, insecurity, tension among the three arms of government, dangerous divisions along tribal and religious lines, and different militant groups arising from the hues and cries of marginalization” has made it imperative for him to realign.

He said he decided to throw his weight behind the PDP and its presidential candidates having seen that the present government lacks the capacity to roundly address these issues and pay attention to the need for equity, justice and accommodation.

Obaze lauding his decision said “Jim Nwobodo is the only surviving member of the post-civil war (elected) Igbo governors and political leadership in the south-east. He is thus an institution in his own right,” he said.