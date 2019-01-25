Cbn Donates Books To Nigerian Army

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday 24th January 2019, donated academic books to the Nigerian Army for distribution to its institutions across the country. Speaking at the presentation, the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, represented by the Director Monetary Management, Mr Moses Tule, said that the donation was in line with the mandate of the bank to support academic institutions in the country with necessary materials to improve learning in Nigeria.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Director Army Public Relations Friday said that he also lauded the Nigerian Army under the able leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, for defeating Boko Haram terrorists in the North East region, promising to always support the laudable initiatives of the Army to provide necessary security for the nation.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, expressed appreciation for the gesture, saying Central Bank of Nigeria has a critical role in the economic development of the country. He described the donation as impressive, stating that the bank had also played a significant role in counter insurgency operations though timely release of funds for the prosecution of war against terror and other criminal elements in the country.

The COAS requested for assistance of the bank to support the Army in the renovation of barracks in the North East. He also pledged that Nigerian Army will continue to collaborate with the bank in order to enhance the capacity of the Army.

The event was witnessed by some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters and some members on the entourage of the CBN boss.