33 minutes ago

Aisha Buhari’s Illness Confirmed By Aide.

Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari is currently abroad for medical reasons, according to TheCable.

This is the reason the First Lady has not been active in campaigning along with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concern has been raised as to her whereabouts after she led her campaign team to a rally in Kano state on January 5.

A presidency source explained to the newspaper that Aisha has not been seen campaigning “because she is ill”.

“For about two weeks now, you will observe that the president’s wife has not been campaigning. She is ill and she has travelled abroad for treatment,” he said.

However, she will be back on Monday, according to the report.

Aisha had set up a 700-member team for Buhari’s reelection bid. During the inauguration of the team she had said, “It will operate as a sister body with necessary legwork and outreach and will mobilise women and youths across the country.”

Meanwhile, Suleiman Haruna, Aisha’s media aide, told the newspaper that he did not have any comments regarding the President Wife’s health.

“Honestly, honestly, I don’t have any comment on that. People have been calling me. I don’t have any comment on that,” he said.


