TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

10 minutes ago | General News

Troops Kill 4 Bhts, Recover 3 Rifles, 3 Bikes, 32 Ammunition In Konduga

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri

Troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army in Operation LAFIYA DOLE based on credible information today conducted a clearance operation on suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout along Makinta Meleri in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Colonel Ado Isa , the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters Maiduguri in a statement yesterday said during the operation, the gallant troops neutralised four terrorists and recovered 4 AK-47 Rifles with registration numbers 58012289, 565240898 and 58006027, respectively.

They also recovered 3 Rifle Magazines containing 32 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and 3 Bicycles.

While commending their gallantry, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig Gen Abdulmalik Bulama Biu told them the Chief of Army Staff is proud of their doggedness and they should sustain the offensive until the BHTs are flushed out and total peace and security restored

The statement also solicited for more information on suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideout.


"The cat will soon be let out of the bag"
By: MY NAME IS IDRIS

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists