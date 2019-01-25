Remembering Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi

As we celebrate a new year, we celebrate an amazing life. On the 23rd of January, Sheer Publishing lost a great pillar of the music industry fraternity. It is with sadness that we mourn the loss of Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi.

Oliver Mtukudzi's was one of Africa's greatest musical geniuses and exports. His music transcended the world over. There is a saying that says, "Legends are not mourned but celebrated", though we are sad we are not going to mourn "Tuku" as he was affectionately known, we will celebrate him. We will celebrate his 40 plus years in the music industry. We will celebrate his almost 60 albums. We will celebrate the role he played as a philanthropist, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and human rights activist. We will celebrate the incredible message he brought through his music, "Tuku" had a way of making you dance whilst uplifting your consciousness like no other. Most of all we will celebrate the humility, kindness, and warmth that was Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi.

Sheer Publishing's MD David Alexander who worked with Oliver Mtukudzi had this to say: "Oliver's first South African release of Tuku Music on Sheer Sound was my first introduction to music from Zimbabwe. That album remains on my go-to playlist till today and is responsible for Sheer Publishing reaching out into Africa to reveal the Continents amazing treasures to the rest of the world. Oliver was a legendary songwriter and storyteller and we will miss his unique voice. We send our condolences to his family. Daisy, Samantha and Walter and to the people of Zimbabwe in this tough time."

Kefiloe Molefe from Sheer Publishing who worked very closely with Tuku had this to say: I feel honoured and blessed to have worked with Oliver. He was one the most professional and honest songwriters I have ever known. His kindness and generosity will never be forgotten by me. He will be missed!

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." The memory and love for Oliver Mtukudzi will live forever in the Sheer Publishing family's heart. We wish to pass on our condolences the family, friends, and industry for this great loss.

Rest in eternal power Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi. Lala Ngoxolo great warrior.