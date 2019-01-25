BUHARI MUST GO!   (A speech by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode)

Blessed be the name of the Most High God, the God whose I am and the God whom I serve. Blessed be His holy name for ever. In Him alone we have our being and our strength.

He is the God of all that is. He knows the end even before the beginning. He is the God of all flesh. The Alpha and the Omega. The Elohim, the Adonai, the Yahweh God. He that comes forth as a mighty and strong man in battle.

He that cannot be defeated or resisted. Glory and honour and praise be unto Him forever. In Jesus mighty name I pray.

Fellow Nigerians I wish to say a few words about what is going on in our country today. It is a tragedy of the highest proportion that we have a president who is not fit physically, spiritually, emotionally or morally to continue to lead this country.

We have a president who just the other day in Warri addressed his party's governorship candidate as the presidential candidate. When he was reminded that this is not the presidential candidate but the governorship candidate, he addressed him as the party's senatorial candidate.

We have a president who just the other day in Lokoja, as he was mounting the podium to address a rally of his supporters, slumped and would have fallen, had it not been for the fact that he aides held him up.

We have a president who just the other day in Kaduna, as he was sitting down before another crowd of his supporters, almost collapsed.

We have a president who was on television the other day in an interview and sitting next to him was his vice president and as the young lady that was interviewing him was speaking all he could do was drool, dribble, look blankly into the air and mumble things that had no relevance or bearing to the questions which he was asked.

As a matter of fact his vice president, who was literally there to hold his hands and guide him, was answering most of the questions on his behalf.

It was so bad that the interviewer had to say to the vice president, "why don't you let him answer these questions himself?"

That is the type of leader we have in Nigeria today. We have a president who in all his ways has been divisive, has been vindictive, has been cruel, has been insensitive and has chosen to destroy the unity of our nation.

The unity that was borne out of a very brutal and bitter civil war, in which millions of people were killed. The unity that came at a heavy price. And the unity that many of us seek to preserve despite the challenges that we are facing.

We have a president that has utter contempt for all the other arms of government. We have a president that seeks to remove the Chief Justice of the Federation.

We have a President that seeks to remove the Senate President. We have a President that seeks to totally and completely demean and destroy the media.

We have a President that seeks to bring the Nigerian people to their knees simply because he wants to remain in power at all costs.

We have a President that has no sense of decency. We have a President that seeks to intimidate and destroy all those that stand against him.

We have a President that believes there is nothing wrong in ensuring that every single security chief in our country and the heads of all the seventeen security and intelligence agencies are all northern Muslims, except for the Navy.

This is in a multiracial, multicultural and multi-religious nation like Nigeria where we have almost 200 million people. And this President believes that it is important to keep power in the hands of his own people at the exclusion of others.

We have a President who believes that he is a Northern Fulani Muslim before being a Nigerian citizen. He puts his tribe and his faith before his nation.

We have a President who has no sense of unity and who believes that the Middle-belters and Southerners and Core-northern Muslims that do not view the world like him are nothing but slaves and scum.

We have a President who was once a great hero during the Chadian war and who led our troops in that war with great honor, glory and courage but who has now degenerated and become what he is today: a man that is addicted to power, a man that is scared of his own shadow, a man that seeks to destroy all that oppose him and a man that has no sense of honor or decency.

May God deliver and guide our nation. May God protect the Federal Republic of Nigeria. May God deliver us from this affliction, this plague, this man who has become, in all his ways, absolutely reprehensible and a man that we can no longer accept as our leader.

I urge every single Nigerian to consider the election that is coming up next month and to understand and appreciate the fact that we have no option but to vote this man out of power.

If we want Nigeria to survive as one nation, BUHARI HAS TO GO!

If we don't want Nigeria to enter into a major conflict which will have monumental implications for the whole West African sub-region and indeed the world, BUHARI HAS TO GO!

If we want to ensure that our children and our children's children have a future in this nation, BUHARI HAS TO GO!

We have a President whose own party leaders including the DG of his Presidential Campaign Organization describes him as being utterly unfit to do the job and has said he has brought nothing but poverty and shame to the Nigerian people.

We have a President whose own supporters are ashamed of his actions and who only support him because they feel that they have no option.

We have a President who has always been regarded as a friend by Boko Haram and a President that has turned a blind eye to the atrocities of the Fulani herdsmen over the last three years.

We have a President under whose administration genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass murder had been conducted in Nigeria with impunity.

We have a President who sent his Army to slaughter over one thousand Shi'ite Muslims and thousands of IPOB youths.

We have a President who is intolerant: who cannot comprehend or understand the importance of tolerating those that do not agree with him or respecting the opposition.

We have a President whose purpose is to jail and destroy every single person that has opposed him over the last three and half years.

We have a President who in all his ways is totally and completely incompetent and is totally and completely vindictive.

We have a President whose own wife has said that he is not ruling the country and has said that two faceless and unelected individuals, whose names she did not mention, are the ones that are controlling him and ruling our country.

These are two unelected officials: we don't know who they are but his own wife has said that they are the ones ruling our country and that he is not doing so.

We have a President who describes women, including including his own wife, as being only fit for the other room.

We have a President who goes abroad and at every given opportunity insults the Nigerian people, calling us corrupt, inept, lazy and totally and completely incapable of being decent and good citizens.

That is the type of attitude and these are the type of things that our President says about us to foreign leaders and foreign audiences.

We have a President who has contempt for the Christian faith, contempt for the Church, contempt for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

We have a President who regards Muslims that does not view things as he does as not being good Muslims.

We have a President who was once described by Boko Haram as a friend and who was appointed by them as their negotiator in proposed talk with Jonathan's government.

We have a President who once said that he believes that sharia law should be spread into every state of the federation including the Christian states in the south.

We have a President who once said that an attack on Boko Haram was an attack against the north.

We have a President who once asked why Christisns should be concerned when Muslims chop off their hands in the name of Sharia.

We have a President who once said that Muslims should only vote for Muslims. We have a president whose Minister of Information once said that it was unjust and unconstitutional to ban Boko Haram and to declare them a terrorist organisation.

We have a President who does not understand the importance of unity and peace but who is prepared to crush and destroy every single institution in this country and abuse power just to hold on to the reins of government.

We have a President who has contempt for anything or anybody that does not view things his way.

We have a President that has become a danger to himself and more importantly a danger to the nation.

We have a President that is simply physically and mentally unfit to continue to lead us.

It is time to remove Buhari.

It is time to vote him out of power.

It is time to return peace and unity back to Nigeria.

We have a President who has pushed a whole generation of young Igbo men and women into wanting to break off from this country.

He has pushed IPOB into leading a peaceful agitation for self-determination and the break-up of Nigeria. And his response was to declare them terrorists.

Meanwhile, he refuses to declare those that sponsor and support the activities of Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen as terrorists.

That is the type of President that we have. A man that sees those things that are good, wholesome and honourable as being evil.

And a man that sees those things that are evil as being good and honourable.

We have a President who is using elements in the South West that support him as his errand boys to enslave others.

We have a President that has no regard, that has no respect, that has absolutely no positive things to say or to think about his own people.

BUHARI HAS TO GO! That is the challenge that we have today.

And I say that it's time for us as a people to rise up and stop being cowardly. Stop being intimated. It is time to rise up from our knees and to say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

I would rather live a short life on my feet than live a long life on my knees. Like the great American independence war hero and patriot, Patrick Henry, once said, "give me liberty or give me death!"

In Nigeria we are a people whose history proves one thing: we are strong, we are courageous, we are proud, we are capable of doing anything and we excel wherever we go.

All over the world Nigerians are doing very well. Let no one fool you. We are a strong people. We are a proud people. We are a good people and we are the pride of the African continent.

And I say it is time for us to look within and to ensure that we become that which God has purposed us to be.

I say it time to say no more to this man. This man that has no sense of decency or duty and that has no honour. This man that is soaked in blood.

This man whose government has inflicted more damage and more harm to our people than any other government in the history of Nigeria.

This man under whose government more people have been killed by militant extremists and by his own security agencies than any other government in our history and any other time in our history outside of the civil war.

This man that simply wants to remain in power at all costs and is prepared to do anything to achieve that.

I say it is time for us to say, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! To go out there and cast our votes in a peaceful manner and to ensure that he goes.

And I say one more thing: if he decides to stay in power even though he has lost the election and even though he has been voted out, I say it is time for us to say either we stand firm and ensure that he goes or let there be no country left for him or for us.

This is the defining moment. We will either ensure that we have democracy in this country and that we have a peaceful country where all citizens are regarded as being equal, where some are not horse riders and others are not horses, where some are not masters and others are not slaves: we either have that or we will have no Nigeria at all. And may God ensure that it does not come to that.

We want peace. We want progress. We want justice. We want decency. We want righteousness in our nation. And above all we want God to rule in our affairs. Enough of this! It is time to get Buhari out of power by voting him out.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless you. God bless each and every person that has taken out time to hear this.

My name is Femi Fani-Kayode. And I am proud to tell you that I will stand against Buhari no matter what. I will stand against his evil no matter what.

And I will stand together with millions of other proud and couraheous Nigerians and say no to his evil, no to his tyranny and no to this vicious and desperate man who seeks to destroy my people, the great and good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

God alone rules in the affairs of men and in this world. God alone forges the destiny of nations. God alone should be exalted. God alone is capable of anything and everything.

The Lord will remove Buhari. The Lord will pull him down. The Lord will shame him. The Lord will shame his supporters. The Lord will ensure that Nigeria finds peace and unity once again and that we as a people love one another once again as we once used to do.

We will come back together as one people, wether we are Southerners or Northerners, Muslims or Christians or even pagans or atheists.

We will come back together once again as a united and blessed nation and be that which God wants us to be. But the first thing we have to do is to get Buhari out, restructure the nation and forge a new direction for our people. God will lead us, God will guide us and God will protect us. God bless you all.

(This speech was delivered by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on 22nd January 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria)

https://soundcloud.com/user-488652996/ffk-buhari-has-to-go