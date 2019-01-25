Dr Oby Ezekwesili Denies Allegations \against Her Says ACPN leaders are Transaction Politicians.

Dr Oby Ezekwesili, who has been accused by leaders of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) of trying to use the party’s platform to negotiate a ministerial position in the next political dispensation has pushed back against the allegations.

“ I have also seen the reaction of ACPN leadership to my decision. Fortunately, they have divinely helped me by making the Nigerian public now fully understand why I had to swiftly depart from their midst, the former minister of education said on arrival in Mexico, where she is attending the Albert Einstein’s Genius100 Visionaries meeting.

“ As for the defamatory statements made against my person by the ACPN leadership in their malicious statement, I want Nigerians to know that there is NO IOTA of truth in any of them. Everything ACPN wrote or said of the campaign donations is fabrication & outright lies.

“ I would have none of such and therefore extremely delighted to part ways after a tumultuous three months of hoping that the ACPN leadership would elevate to the new values of disruptive politics that one had desired for and preached within the Party, she wrote on her twitter page.

“ The Party leadership’s transactional approach to Politics began to manifest in their attitude following after the Convention that adopted me as their Presidential Candidate. All who know me can attest that I detest transactional mindset.

“ The Party’s decision to immediately today endorse the candidate of APC which was announced by my erstwhile VP candidate who is also the Chairman of ACPN was their classic political entrepreneurship in full display for Nigerians to see. It is instructive.

“ The values and vision divergence with the Party was a key factor that triggered my withdrawal from the Presidential race on their ticket prompting me to dissociate immediately in order to help build a coalition for Good Governance.

“ It is why I was instant in sacrificing my candidacy to uphold my values by withdrawing.

“ How could I upon realizing the divergence of values and vision with the leadership of the Party continue to stand on such a political platform? My abiding vision has been to mobilize citizens to disrupt the old order politics of APCPDP.