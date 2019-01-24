Armed Robbers Kill 3 In Robbery Operation At Polaris Bank in Osun State [ PHOTOS]

A policeman and two other persons were feared killed as armed robbers attack Polaris Bank in Ila-Orangun in Osun State.

The robbers, numbering about eight, were said to have struck around 2.00 pm and operated for one- and- a half hours after blasting the bank’s security door with an explosive substance.

It was gathered the robbers carted away a substantial amount of money.

An eyewitness account revealed that a police task force raced to the scene but missed the robbers by whiskers.

But by the end of the operation, three people were reported dead.