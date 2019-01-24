NAFDAC Takes Sensitization Campaign On Drug Abuse To Principals, Students

Determined to deal with the root of drug menace in the country, the National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC), took the fight against drug abuse to selected secondary schools in Delta state.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting in Asaba, to commence the second phase of the National flag-off of the drug abuse education and awareness campaign on the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria and to discuss the abuse of psychoactive drug, the Director General NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, hinted that the programme was running at same time across the federation.

Represented by Pharmacist Sobulade Isijola, the NAFDAC DG, said churches, mosques and other centres should look inward and prioritize their messages to their congregations.

“We need to go back to the way it was 50 years ago when the father and mother were present to set boundaries for the children”, saying that teachers should join hands with parents to point out when they observe behavioural problems.

While noting that the agency is working tirelessly to curb the menace of drug abuse in the society, she said, the agency destroyed 25 containers of tramadol worth over N1 billion, seized more tramadol and unregistered products worth more than N200 billion.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state Coordinator, NAFDAC, Pharm Jude Ndekile, lamented that in recent times, there has been an increase in the abuse and misuse of narcotic, controlled drugs and other substances which has spread to the educational institutions with the junior secondary schools having their fair share of the menace.

He revealed that the stakeholders meeting was to reach out to school principals and students through the Young Pharmacist Group (YPG), to bring the campaign to school in the state and create enlightenment on the dangers of drug abuse and the ill effect of these drugs on the future of “our youths”.

He expressed faith that the synergy would drastically reduce the menace of drug abuse in secondary schools and the society at large.

The Commissioner for Health and chairman of the occasion, Dr Mordi Onnoye, who was represented by the Director of Pharmaceutical services, Justina Ofenakechukwu, expressed hope that at the end of the meeting the fight against drug abuse would have gone to the next level.