Umahi donates N5m to Ebonyi APC Governorship Candidate, Ogbuorji to print posters, billboards

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has donated the sum of N5m to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sunny Ogbuorji to enable him change his posters and billboards with good ones.

Umahi who announced the donation in Ishielu LGA while addressing the crowd in a rally he organized to convass for votes in the area, said he was constrained to make the donation because the posters of the APC guber candidate and his running mate, Justin Ogodo, was not good for the image of the state.

The governor directed his Chief of Staff, Dr. Offor Okorie, to release the money immediately to Ogbuorji and his running mate.

The gesture was however, opposed by PDP supporters in the rally who immediately chanted "no! no! no! no! to show their disagreement with the governor.

"Tell my brother, the one who said he is contesting governor with the so-called deputy to change their pictures(referring to their posters). People will think that is how Ebonyi people look like.

"I want to donate 5m naira to assist them change their pictures. For the sake of image of Ebonyi state, let them change those posters and billboards. I want the Chief of staff to release the money immediately to them",Umahi said, though with pidgin English.

He also warned PDP supporters against attacking members of opposition or tearing their posters or billboards, saying, they are so insignificant and should not be given unnecessary attention.

Umahi also said he was impressed by the massive turnout of people in the rally and commended the stakeholders of the area for the feat.

He recalled that in 2015 when he came to Ishielu to seek for their votes "there was alot of blood shade caused by the Ezillo and Ezza Ezillo communal war but today it has become a history as absolute peace has returned to the area.

He said the peace was made possible through prayers from the clergies.

The governor said there was no alternative to peace because without the return of peace in Ishielu LGA his administration would not have achieved what he has achieved in the area.

He told the cheering crowd to votes for all PDP candidates including the party's presidential candidate and his running mate.

"Ebonyi state is PDP. Vote for our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; vote for Peter Obi (okwute ndi Igbo), our vice Presidential candidate; vote all the PDP candidates.There is no division in PDP South East. Southeast is totally PDP, Umahi urged the crowd.

He said he was confident that Ishielu people would deliver all PDP candidates in upcoming general elections.