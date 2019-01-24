[photos] President Muhammadu Buhari, Commissions Zik Mausoleum And Conference Centre In Onitsha

President Muhammadu Buhari (right), Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN(middle) and Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano (middle) at the official Commissioning of the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre built in honour of the first President of Nigeria , Late Rt. Hon. Nnamdi Azikiwe at the Inosi – Onira Retreat in Onitsha, Anambra State on Thursday 24th, January 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) and widow of the former President of Nigeria, Professor Uche Azikiwe (right) shortly after unveiling the plaque at the official Commissioning of the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre built in honour of the first President of Nigeria , Late Rt. Hon. Nnamdi Azikiwe at the Inosi – Onira Retreat in Onitsha, Anambra State on Thursday 24th, January 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) being welcomed by Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN(left) and Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano(middle) shortly before the Commissioning of the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre built in honour of the first President of Nigeria , Late Rt. Hon. Nnamdi Azikiwe at the Inosi – Onira Retreat in Onitsha, Anambra State on Thursday 24th, January 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) , Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (left), Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano (middle) and others during the Commissioning of the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre built in honour of the first President of Nigeria , Late Rt. Hon. Nnamdi Azikiwe at the Inosi – Onira Retreat in Onitsha, Anambra State on Thursday 24th, January 2019.

A View of the interior of the Zik Mausoleum shortly after the official Commissioning of the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre built in honour of the first President of Nigeria , Late Rt. Hon. Nnamdi Azikiwe at the Inosi – Onira Retreat in Onitsha, Anambra State on Thursday 24th, January 2019.

Cross Section of the Red Cap Chiefs and other Guests during the official Commissioning of the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre built in honour of the first President of Nigeria , Late Rt. Hon. Nnamdi Azikiwe at the Inosi – Onira Retreat in Onitsha, Anambra State on Thursday 24th, January 2019.

Cross Section of the Onitsha Royal Household and other guests during the Commissioning of the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre built in honour of the first President of Nigeria , Late Rt. Hon. Nnamdi Azikiwe at the Inosi – Onira Retreat in Onitsha, Anambra State on Thursday 24th, January 2019.

Photos by: BRF Media