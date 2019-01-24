TraderMoni: PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Attacks Scheme

The tradermoni scheme of the All Progressives Congress (APC) - led federal government has come under attack by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying the programme is a waste of time,“trader money is wasteful as it does not create jobs”.

Obi gave the bombshell Thursday in Asaba, at the second Job Creation Exhibition for beneficiaries of Skill Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship (YAGRP) and Graduates Employment Enhancement Programme (GEEP) skill acquisition and entrepreneurial programmes.

According to Obi, the Federal Government should under study and adopt the empowerment module of the Delta State Government, “I want to urge the Federal Government to come to Delta State to learn how to create jobs”, pointing out that for peace to reign in Nigeria, government must create jobs for the youths as it is done in Delta State.

He continued: “These wealth creation programmes are practical and realistic and the Federal Government should visit Delta State to understudy the schemes and implement them for the benefits of Nigerians and the speedy industrial revolution of the country”.

While saying that the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, administration would explore sustainable means to create wealth for Nigerians, he said: “this Delta State job creation projects not only train the youths but, mentor them, empower them and monitor them to be successful entrepreneurs; this is what we will do for our youths when we take over government”, he revealed.

Governor Okowa had in an address, said, “after three full cycles of implementing these flagship programmes, I can boldly say that we have inched closer towards our goal of a more prosperous, diversified and resilient economy.

“There is no better evidence of this assertion than the scores of previously unemployed youths who have become successful entrepreneurs and are here today to exhibit their products and services,” he stated.

Okowa disclosed that “4, 253 previously unemployed youths have become business owners across various skills areas, notably, Catering, Event Management, Beauty Services, Agricultural Production, Agricultural Processing, Food Packaging, Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, among others”.

While noting that the job creation efforts of his administration is a resounding success, Okowa congratulated the beneficiaries of the programme for the success stories assuring that the number of beneficiaries of his programmes will triple in the next four years.

Chairman, steering committee on job creation in the state, Mr Kingsley Emu, thanked Governor Okowa for his commitment to job creation for Deltans.

Also, the Chief Job Creation officer in the state, Prof. Eric Eboh urged Deltans to patronize the exhibitionist as the exhibition would last for two days.