Immigration Officers' Wives Association of Nigeria commissions Osun chapter secretariat

The Immigration Officers Wives Association of Nigeria commissions (IMMOWA) has commissioned the newly built secretariat of the Osun State chapter of the association which is first of it's kind in the country.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller General of the immigration in charge of Visa and Residency, Mrs FO Anene commissioned the Secretariat and the armoury built by Osun Command of NIS.

The NIS CG challenged officers and men of the service to put in their best as patriotic citizens. Babandede commended the Osun State command of NIS for the landmark achievements.

He urged NIS commands across the country to emulate Osun State Command. His words "This project will go a long way in history to propel the much desired hope and aspiration of the officers and their families who will benefit from the facility".

"This armoury which makes Osun command envy of others. While encourage Osun Command to keep on with the good work, I challenge other commands to follow suit."

Babandede charged the officers and men of NIS to rededicate themselves to their duties and serve with full commitment.

"I can assured officers and men of NIS that better days are still ahead and good days are here as we can see from the Service headquarters to the formations. Please don't be left out. Contribute your best and posterity will discern the rest," Babandede said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Comptroller of NIS Osun Command, Mr Adebowale Idowu said the event was very significant as it marks the first in the history of the Nigeria Immigration Service in which IMMOWA of a command would be inaugurated with fully built multipurpose housing complex comprising of a day care centre, sickbay, conference hall and a Secretariat.

Deputy Comptroller General of the immigration in charge of Visa and Residency, Mrs FO Anene inspecting NIS officers on parade to herald the event.

According to him, "the many first that Osun command of NIS has achieved include the construction of playground for the children of passport applicants, seminar on danger of emigrant smuggling which took place in November 2017. This are testament to the dynamic and goal getting pace, set by our CGIS."

The Chairperson of IMMOWA Osun chapter, Mrs Taiwo Idowu said IMMOWA was a standard organization and that it was registered with the National Council for women Society. She commended officers and men of NIS for performing their duties excellently.

(L-R) Chairperson of IMMOWA, Osun chapter, Mrs Taiwo Idowu, Permanent Secretary, Osun State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Ajala, Mrs Toyin Alagbada representing the wife of the Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, Mrs N.A Ibrahim representing the National Chairperson of IMMOWA, Mrs Gadatu Babandede and Mrs Maira Zainy Sadiq cutting a cake to mark the formal inauguration of Osun Chapter of the association after the commissioning of Osun IMMOWA Secretariat in Osogbo.

The event was attended by the Ondo State Comptroller, Mr Dusty Okundaiye and his Ekiti state counterpart, Mrs Ifeoma Dibia while the Oyo State Comptroller, Abdullahi Saleh was represented by his deputy, Mr Halid Usman.

The National President of Immigration Officers Wives Association of Nigeria (IMMOWA), Mrs Gadatu Babandede who was represented by Mrs N.A Ibrahim preformed the formal inauguration of the Osun chapter of the association in company of Mrs Maira Zainy Sadiq.

The wife of the Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola was represented at the event by Mrs Toyin Alagbada while the Permanent Secretary, Osun State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Ajala also graced the occasion.

Service Commanders in the state including the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, Director of the Department of State Security (DSS) Mr Brown, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akinwande Aboluwoye, the Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Peter Oke and the Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Mr Samuel Egbeola attended the event.

Two retired senior NIS officers, Mr Idris Egbeyemi and Mr Matthew Okosun were honoured and presented with gifts as a mark of honour and appreciation to them for serving the service efficiently before they retired.