Jerry Gana Sacked By Appeal Court. Donald Duke Restored As SDP Presidential Candidate

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Thursday declared former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, as the authentic presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The three-man panel, led by Justice Abdul Aboki, in a unanimous decision set aside the Dec. 14, 2018 judgment of an FCT High Court which had declared Jerry Gana the candidate of the party.

The court awarded N500,000 cost against Gana, in favour of Duke.