Community Chases Away A Secondary School Principal In Borno State

Principal Of Govt Day Sec. School Shani Routed Out Because Of Misconduct

Residents of Kubo village of Shani Local Government Area of Borno state yesterday chased away Mr Makam Umar Yusuf, the Principal of Government Day Secondary School in Kubo, for severally victimizing some teaching staff of the school, locking them up in Shani police station after seizing their salaries for four months.

Investigation available to our Correspondent revealed that the Principal who is said to be an errand Boy to the Borno State Commissioner of Education, Hon. Musa Inuwa Kubo. It was alleged that the expelled Principal reported one of the teaching staff, Malam Ibrahim Alura Dubuku to the Police in Shani Division. The teacher was arrested and locked up by police on the allegation that the teacher was rude to the Principal. The teacher's alleged rudness was because he approached the principal and demanded for his salary as a family man to addressed some of his family problems. The Principal was said to have refused to pay the teachers their four months salaries alleging that their performances was below expectation.

After observing several injustices meted to the teachers by the Principal, residents of the community felt the Principal had gone too far, mobilized and chased him out of the community.

Further investigation revealed that, the Principal has been visiting the Teaching Service Board (TSB) in Maiduguri throughout the week, in an attempt to ensure that the affected staff are dismissed from service.

When the Commissioner of Education, Hon. Kubo was contacted on phone by journalists for Comments on the matter, he claimed that he has no knowledge of the incident. However, the commissioner of education who is from the community was one time Principal of the school before he was elected a member of the Borno state house of Assembly and even subscequently, state Commissioner for education.