Dr Oby Ezekwesili's Withdrawal Rejected By INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is too late for any candidate to withdraw from contesting any position in the upcoming elections.

” It is impossible for any presidential candidate to withdraw from the race now. According to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 General Elections, the last day for withdrawal by candidates or replacement of withdrawn candidates by political parties was 17th November 2018 for Presidential and National Assembly Elections, said Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC chairman in a statement

He said November 17 was the last date for withdrawal.

“The deadline for Ezekwesili or any candidate in that category to withdraw or be replaced has passed,” the statement read.