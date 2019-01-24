ANN Salutes Prof. Oby Ezekwesili's Leadership and Love for Nigeria Beyond Self

The leadership of the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, salutes Oby Ezekwesili, the Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) for her leadership and love for Nigeria beyond self.

This response came shortly after the announcement of her withdrawal from the presidential race in order to support a coalition to unseat the two sides of a bad coin - PDP and APC.

In a statement issued by the National Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Dania, he said "We know this is a major turn for our generation and as someone who has led this generation in many fights against injustice we know she’s leading us again into this generational grand alliance to birth a New Nigeria."

The Alliance for New Nigeria through Mr. Emmanuel Dania had earlier warned that another term for APC or PDP will lead to Nigeria's destruction and so this news comes with much excitement as the dream of birthing a New Nigeria is brighter with Oby's announcement because we can now come together to create a stronger alternative to the status quo yielding a stronger force to end PDP and APC's disastrous 20 years reign in our beloved country.

The Chairman further stated that the pathway to a New Nigeria can only be realized when candidates put Nigeria first and themselves last and this is what Prof. Oby Ezekwesili's withdrawal from the presidential race epitomizes—Nigeria first!

The Alliance for New Nigeria came into existence to create an alliance of like minded people like Oby Ezekwesili, people who will fight for the interest of Nigeria beyond their personal ambition, people who will seek to foster unity among our lines of division to bring about a united front for the emergence of a New Nigeria. This is what ANN stands for and we strongly believe that with decisions like this, Nigeria's destiny is sure to be rescued from the many years of slavery.