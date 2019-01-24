Names Of Defenseless Citizens Killed & Crippled For Life By Buhari & Osinbajo Government During The Military Massacre Operations In Eastern Nigeria

(Chima Ubani Centre, Onitsha Nigeria: 24th January 2019)-In continuation of the release of our special report (under Buhari & Osinbajo: many have gone & crippled for life in Eastern Nigeria) and for the purpose of facilitating easy reading and analysis of same, below are names of the defenseless citizens, mostly of Igbo Christian background, killed and crippled for life during the Buhari & Osinbajo ordered military massacre operations in Eastern Nigeria.

Intersociety had on Tuesday, 22ndJanuary 2019 released the Executive Summary of the special report. As earlier promised, the full report shall be released in coming days after the release of the lists of vicarious anddirect perpetrators of the massacre operations. The link to the Executive Summary of the special report is provided here: http://intersociety-ng.org/component/k2/item/406-intersociety-begins-the-release-of-its-special-report-on-military-massacre-operations-in-eastern-nigeria

30th August 2015 Death Toll

Among the six citizens that were shot dead by soldiers and police in Anambra State were Citizens Ebuka Nnorom of Ufuma in Anambra State and Obasi Maduka of Oshiri-Ebonyi State. The bodies of four others were recovered and taken away by soldiers and police. Over ten persons were injured in the protests. In Yenegoa and Port Harcourt protests of same date, among those killed were late Citizens Christian Okechukwu and Daniel Chukwualue.

2nd December 2015 Death Toll

A total of not less than 13 persons were killed in Onitsha and environsand among them were: Miss Anthonia Nkiruka Ikeanyionwu (a student of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze in Anambra State); Kenneth Ogadinma (from Abia State), Chima Onoh (from Enugu State), Angus Chikwado (from Anambra State) and Miss Felicia Egwuatu ( from Anambra State). The remaining eight citizens shot and killed by drafted soldiers and police personnel were taken to undisclosed locations by soldiers of the Onitsha Military Cantonment then led by Col Isa Abdullahi Maigari. Dozens of others, likely to have been killed in the late night of 1st December 2015, technically represent the “dark figures of crime” or unrecorded casualty figures.

17th December 2015 Death Toll

Not less than 12 persons were shot and killed by soldiers at Onitsha Niger Bridgehead and among them were Citizens Okwu Friday, Michael Nweke (37) (from Ezza North LGA) in Ebonyi State; buried on 11th of March 2016); Peter Chukwuma Nwankwo (26) (from Ezza South LGA) in Ebonyi State; buried on 11th of March 2016), Mathew Ndukwe Kanu (25) (from Akanu-Ohafia LGA) in Abia State; buried on 12thof March 2016) and Chigozie Ezeji (32) (from Idemmili North LGA) in Anambra State.

9th February 2016 Death Toll

Not less than 30 persons were killed in the Aba National High School prayer/singing rally and among them were: Citizens Uche Friday (30yrs) (Abia State), Emeka Ekpemandu (35yrs) (Imo State), Chiavoghlefu Chibuikem (Abia State), Nzubechi Onwumere (Imo State), Peter Chinecherem Ukasoanya (27yrs) (Abia State), Chigozie Cyril Nwoye (23yrs) (Enugu State), Chukwudi Onyekwere (26yrs) (Imo State) and Uchechukwu Nwachukwu (Abia State). Bodies of others were taken by soldiers of 144 Battalion to unknown locations; among them were those later dumped and found on 13th February 2016 inside Burrow Pits located along Aba-Port Harcourt Road, off Aba in Abia State.

Names Of Slain Citizens Of Nkpor & Onitsha 29th & 30th May 2016 Massacre

Names of some slain citizens in the said Nkpor and Onitsha massacre of 29th and 30th May 2016 were given as: Nicodemus Azubuike, Chikaodi Uka Ume, Ernest Uzor, Chukwudi Ozioko, God’s Power Etukudo, Ifeanyichukwu Kalu, Sunday Ogudo, Ogechi Ejiogu, Daniel Kalu Ukagha, Chima Ezechiugo, Onuoha Jude Nnamdi, Chikezie Nwodo, Chibuzor Nwabuibe, Kingsley Onwo, Onyeka Chukwu Ekwe, Sunday Ogbonna, Sunday David, Patrick Anyika, Raphael Agwu and Chukwudi Nmadu. Bodies of others were taken away by soldiers, among them were not less than 90 bodies later buried on 1st June 2016 in one of the two military cemeteries located inside Onitsha Army Barracks.

Names Of Slain Citizens Of The Asaba Spillover Massacre

Among no fewer than 30 persons killed in the Asaba spillover massacre of 30th May 2016 were Chinedu Udoye, Oluchukwu Odanibe, Ikechukwu Enebeli, Henry Nzekwe, Hero Vincent, Ojo Chimezie, Ogbuefi Obi, Ogochukwu Ijego, Apam Oyi, Okeke Obiora, andNwabueze Uzonna. Bodies of others were either dumped inside Asaba swamps to decompose or dumped and abandoned at the FMC, Asaba and other unnamed clinics in Asaba and environs. Not less than 15 bodies were dumped and abandoned at the FMC, Asaba including the body of Chinedu Udoye and later removed and secretly buried off Asaba Air Port area on 26th June 2016 as “unclaimed and government property” corpses.

20th January 2017 Pro Trump Rally Death Toll

Names of three slain pro Biafra activists recovered and buried by their families were given as (1) Uwakwe Justus Ikechi from Ezinihite-Mbaise LGA of Imo State; buried on 16th February 2017, (2) Ndubueze Johnson Okoli (20yrs) from Orumba South LGA, Anambra State; buried on 3rd February 2017 and (3) Kingsley Mathew Essien (17yrs) from Ikono LGA, Akwa Ibom State; buried on 3rd March 2017. Not less than 17 other bodies were seized and taken away by soldiers and police. They included not less than three dumped and abandoned at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

Names Of Massacred Pro Biafra Activists & Ors In The September 2017 Army Python Dance 11

Among not less than 180 shot and killed were (1)Chinedu Uwandu (Imo State), (2) Ogochukwu Joseph Ogbah (Abia State), (3) Henry Ogar Ogoyi (Cross River State), (4) Kelechi Meshach Metu (Imo State), (5) Odika Osime Chukwuma (Anambra State), (6) Onyeka Ujam (Enugu State), (7) Celestine Aga (Enugu State), (8) Joseph Ifeanyichukwu Agbayisi (Anambra State), (9) Blessing Adaku Odoemena (Abia State), (10) Imo Emele Uduma Okemini (Abia State), (11) Emmanuel Ugochukwu Nwachukwu (Imo State), (12) Okwudiri Samuel Obika (Imo State), (13) Anayo Anyanwu (Imo State), (14) Udoette Miracle Udofia (Akwa Ibom State) and (15) MaCois Palibor (Bayelsa State).

Others: (16) Ogbogu Okoro (Abia State), (17) Chigozie Ikechukwu (Abia State), (18) Ikenna Okorie (Abia State), (19) Adiele Paul (Abia State), (20) Ahamuefuna Austin Nnamdi (Imo State), (21) John Akor (Benue State), (22) Emmanuel Ogbuh (Imo State), (23) Kevin Nnamdi Ikeme (Abia State), (24) Sunday Nnadozie (Imo State), (25) Iteshi Celestine Chukwuka (Ebonyi State), (26) Ndubuisi Arum (Abia State), (27) Sunday David, (28) Chukwudi Mmadu, (29) Levi Okwudiri and (30) Chukwueke Kalu. Other bodies were seized and taken by soldiers to secret graveyards located in different parts of Abia State.

Names Of The Shot & Wounded Victims Of The Military Massacre Operations In Eastern Nigeria

30thAugust 2015 In Port Harcourt: Among those shot and critically injured in Rivers by Nigerian Army and the Police were Citizens Sunday Udegbe, Nwabunne Udo, Agwasi Anthony, Meshach Emmanuel, Chinwendu Ogbonna, Amanda Onyekachi, Emmanuel Arinze, Okwudiri Ojah, Chibuike David, Uzochi Ugwojialili, Chukwuma Igwe, Kingsley Okere, Chinedu Solomon Iwu, Okon Emmanuel Udo, Kelechi Uwaeze, Dominic Uwalaka, Solomon Chikwe, Ikenna Ezekwem, Thomas Ubani, Amarachi Onyemachi and Chukwudi Ofoegbuliwe. Scores of others were killed including those shot and got drowned inside swamps

30th August 2015 In Asaba: Those shot and critically wounded in Delta State included: Chinedu Abel, Onovo Michael, Kingsley Anuife, Amechi Ojieh, Ogbonna Kanayo, David Ogbu, Charles Chukwuka, Elochukwu Uzor, Chinedu Chukwuma, and Onyekanna Ifechukwudebelu.

30th August 2015 In Onitsha: Those shot and critically injured on 30th August 2015 in Anambra State included: Sampson Kalu, Chidiebere Nnaji, Onyekwelu Ovute, Felix Ndianaefo, Ikechukwu Okafor, Chimaobi Okafor, Christopher Oforah, Sunday Nwazugbo, Stanley Eze, Mrs. Eucharia and Mrs. Patricia.

30th August 2015 In Enugu: In Enugu State, the following were shot and critically injured: Mr. Godswill Ojikeme, Mrs. Chinyere Godswill Ojikeme, Ogbodo Monday, Jonah Kelechi, Onuigbo Paul and Obiorah Innocent

2nd & 17th December 2015 In Onitsha: Among those shot and critically injured by soldiers, Police and Navy in Onitsha on 2nd and 17th December 2015 included: Citizens Jonah Kelechi, Nwode Friday, Ogodo Monday, Nwankwo Ejike, Onuigbo Paul, Mbonu Izunna, Obiora Innocent, Amadi Chinonso, Chukwudi Dabelechi, Alo Amechi, Nwaele Chigozie, Okonkwo Felix, Eneje Emeka, Uchechukwu Kingsley, Igwebuike Chinonso, Onyemaechi Ikeagu, Nwaoba Emeka, Nwajioha Chinonso, Nwaele Chinonso, Ijeoma Chukwu, Francis Ikechukwu, Ejike Jideoffor, Makuochukwu Ozobi and Okechukwu Okonkwo.

9th February 2016 At Aba: Among innocent and unarmed citizens shot and critically injured in Aba on 9th of February by the Nigerian Army, joined by other security agencies included: Mrs. Charity Ahuruonye (40yrs) Abia State; Chibuzor Akabueze (29yrs) Imo State, Chukwuemeka Iwuoha Imo State, Chibuzor Chukwu Ebonyi State, Innocent Chinedu Okoro (52yrs) Abia State, Obinna Emmanuel Alaribe (26yrs) Abia State, Uchenna Ihuoma (28yrs) Imo State, Ekene Uzor (29yrs) Anambra State, Sunday Kalu (63yrs) Abia State; Mrs. Nnenna Okebe (55yrs) Abia State; Mrs. Comfort Kingsley (32yrs); Mrs. Ngozi Paul (34yrs) Imo State; and Ifiok Alexandra Ibanga Akwa Ibom State.

29th and 30thMay 2016 At Nkpor & Onitsha: Some names of over 80 critical injured citizens at Nkpor and Onitsha massacre of 29thand 30th May 2016 were: Obi Nkemakonam, Ubani Nwenneakonam, NwuzoFriday, Ilo Friday, Olisama Chukwuemeka, Awah Sopuruchi, Okoye Chinedu, Ezeilo Chuka, Onyeduna Ifesinachi, Nnamani Sunday, Chinonso Amadi, Tagbo Chibuzo, Anyanwu Chika, Egbe Johnson, Osukwe Ijeoma, Nkechukwu Ikechukwu, Kenneth Eni, Orjichukwu Chigozie, Solomon Izundu, Ebili Edward, Gabriel Onyedikachi, Ilo Ozoemena, Nwauju Charles, Onuoha Chidozie, Onyemaechi Nwaezeoma, Innocent Obodoekwe, Ifeanyi Azubuike, Adigwe Chukwudi, Ogochukwu Mbam, Obiosa Chukwueme, Ugochukwu Samuel, Onuoha Chigozie, Maduka Egwela, John Onuchukwu, Maduabuchi Onwukanjo, Izuchukwu Nwaogba, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Ibekwe Okechukwu, Felix Odianwu, Okafor Moses Madukasi and Egwu Joseph.

Some of the shot and critically wounded victims who ran away from hospitals to their homes through the help of their friends and relatives to escape constant military raids in hospitals to abduct them from their sick beds were: Chidi Nwigwe, Uchenna Odaa, Ezeaka Ejike, Chima Anamuasonye, and Nwaowe John. Some who were rescued by their friends and relatives and taken to Abia State for safety and adequate treatments included Ifeanyi C. Azubuike (later died) and Ugochukwu Nnamu, andsome of those rescued and taken to Enugu State for safety is Ifeanyi Ogumma and Arinze Aja.

30th May 2016 At Asaba: The following 29 names were among over 50 shot and critically wounded by soldiers and police personnel in Asaba: Ichoku Ndu, Ebere Obidike, Nwabueze Uzonna, Okey Roland, Chukwudi Ifenna, Isaac Uzochukwu, Eberima Aguh, Henry Gideon, Efion Apani, Abuchi Obi, Ozoemena Chukwuma, Lotenna Ifeajuna, Ifebuchi Okenwa, Wisdom Omota, Ejike Abunchukwu, Ozobu Ogbonna, Emeka Madueke, Paschal Gideon, Afam Onyeburu, Izu Onwubiewe, Okey Agubata, Celestine Nnamdi, Obieke Lotenna, Nwabueze Oti, Chijioke Ozoro, Nwadike Chibuzo, Azuka Ifeake, Chioma Nkemjika and Obiora Okonkwo.

20thJanuary 2017 In Igweocha (Port Harcourt): Names of some of over 70 pro Biafra activists shot and critically injured at pro Trump Rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on 20thJanuary 2017 were Udo Effiong Asukuah, Mrs Ojeanya, Wisdom Ugochukwu Agor, Mrs Sandra Nwachukwu (lost one of her eyes), Tizath Brownson Israel, Gideon Bassey, Dr. Chinyere Sunday, Bassey Ben, Friday Nsofor, Ibemera Ugonma, Samuel Orji, Chikaodinaka Obasi, Magboh Nkeiruka and Okoye Sunday Collins.

Names of others were given as: Stanley Okechukwu, Oforegbu Victoria, Martin Anochirim, Emmanuel Chikwe, Daniel Friday Ukeh, Odinakachi Chinyere Ekeh (27yrs), Peter Etim Ebe, Arinze Uju, Uko Herald, Ifeanyichukwu Benson, Kingsley Ahamuefula, Ifeanyichukwu Okoli Imo State, Uchenna Ajogu Enugu State, Ugwuagbo Emmanuel Enugu State, Emmanuel Ike Imo State; and Odinakachi Chinyere. The degrees of injuries so inflicted range from loss of eyes, limbs, fingers, legs to wounding and piercing of chest, brain, heart, armpit, waist, face, buttocks, stomach, intestine, lung, and reproductive regions or parts of their bodies.

Shot & Wounded Victims In The September 2017 Army Python Dance 11 Massacre In Abia State: Among no fewer than 130 shot and critically wounded were: Kingsley Olisakwe, Chinedu Okeke, Nzube Elekwa, Peter Ohiagu, Wisdom Joseph, John Evans, Peter Chukwu Blessing, Chibuisi Obialo, Obinna Nwaobasi, Ginika Basil, Uche Ikechukwu, Odinaka Onyeka, Michael Solomon, Eje Friday, Onwuabuchi Alozie Uwa, Moses Okeke, Isaiah Mmaduabuchi, Anayo John, Favor Ndudunachi, Innocent Odeke and Basil Nwagu

Grand Summary (480 Total Death Tolls In The Military Massacre Operations):

The breakdown of the killings starting from 30thof August 2015 to 20th January 2017 and 12th-14thSeptember 2017 that led to not less than 480 deaths is as follows: six (6) deaths in the 30th of August 2015 protests at Awka and Onitsha, nine (9) in the Uyo and Port Harcourt mega protests of 30th August 2015, twenty-five (25) in the 2nd and 17th December 2015 protest and jubilation killings at Onitsha Niger Bridgehead and environs.

Others are: fifteen (15) in the 18th and 29th January 2016 killings in Aba, thirty (30) in the 9thFebruary 2016 massacre at Aba National High School, one hundred and ten (110) in the 29thand 30th May 2016 Biafra Heroes Day massacre at Nkpor, Ogidi and Onitsha and thirty (30) in the Asaba spill over massacre of 30th May 2016.

The rest are: twenty (20) in the 20thJanuary 2017 pro Trump Rally in Igweocha or Port Harcourt, 180 in the 12thand 14th September 2017 Army Python Dance 11 massacre in Aba, Asa-Ogwe, Isiala-Ngwa and Afara-Ukwu, all in Abia State; and sixty (60) deaths arising from those who died of injuries and associated complications after being shot and critically injured by the military and the police, totalling 485 deaths.

Out of the 480 death tolls highlighted, 107 names were mentioned including 16 seen lifeless bodies dumped in two burrow pits along Aba-Port Harcourt Road, Aba in February 2016 and four persons that later died of gunshot wounds at the Multicare Hospital at Nkpor in December 2015.

The remaining 373 names, in addition to said sixteen lifeless bodies found in Aba-Port Harcourt Road burrow pits, constitute those killed and taken away or buried or dumped in undisclosed secret graves or sites by soldiers, police and other security personnel. It is our firm belief that the actual names and number of those killed or wounded will surge and be fully identified when the time is apt or appropriate for the constitution of panels or judicial commissions of enquiry by relevant government authorities.

A typical case in point was the setting up of Hon Justice G.C.M. Onyiuke Tribunal that looked into the Igbo pogrom of 1966, which later found that “... between 45,000 and 50,000 civilians of former Eastern Nigeria was killed in Northern Nigeria and other parts of Nigeria from 29th May 1966 to December 1967; with estimated 1,627,743 (IDPs) Easterners fleeing back to Eastern Nigeria as a result of the 1966 pogrom.”

60 Additional Dark Figures Of Crime: In Criminology, dark figures of crime represent circumstantially ascertainable or compelling statistics of killings or wounds that take place but are never recorded or reported or documented or put in the marble. In the instant case, there must have been more unrecorded deaths arising from those who died from gunshot wounds or killings that went un-captured. It is a clear act of wickedness and conspiratorial culpability for State actors or non-State actors to under-report or under-represent the statistics of the dead or the wounded especially in matters involving “industrial scale” rights abuses and violations by Government or its security forces.

In the instant case, therefore, there were clear cases of killings that went un-recorded as well as deaths arising from those that were shot and critically injured. These included unrecorded or unreported killings that took place in the 2015 and 2016 Yenogoa (mega protest), Uyo and Port Harcourt protests, among others. Owing to the prevalence of State violence and widespread fears created, relatives of those slain patriots have been unable to speak out or formally report cases of their slain or missing ones to relevant quarters since August 2015.

Which is why we have resolved to add, at least, 60 more figures (i.e., to represent dark figures of crime) to safely and validly represent the true semblance of the actual number of unarmed, defenceless and innocent citizens of Igbo Christian and Jewish backgrounds and other non-Igbo Christians killed. This now brings to 480 as the total number of unarmed and defencelesscitizens killed in old Eastern Nigeria by the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and their controlled security forces between August 2015 and September 2017.

Over 500 Injured Victims Of The Military Massacre Operations: The over 500 injured citizens were those shot and critically wounded in the Port Harcourt, Asaba, Onitsha, Awka and Enugu protests of 30th August 2015; 2ndand 17th December 2015 protest and jubilation match killings in Onitsha; 18th and 29th January and 9thFebruary 2016 massacre in Aba; 29th and 30th May 2016 Biafra Heroes Day massacre at Nkpor, Onitsha and Asaba.

The rest were the 20th January 2017 pro-Trump rally killings in Port Harcourt and 12th to 14th September 2017 Army Python Dance 11 massacre operation in Aba, Asa-Ogwe, Afara-Ukwu and Isiala-Ngwa, all in Abia State as well as killings arising from other protest matches held in 2015 and 2016 in Yenegoa, Port Harcourt and Uyo; out of which 214 names are mentioned or cited in this special report

Signed

For: Int’l Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law

Emeka Umeagbalasi, Ndidiamaka Bernard, Esq., Chinwe Umeche, Esq., and Obianuju Joy Igboeli, Esq.

